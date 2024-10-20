PHOTO COLLECTION: Election 2024 Campaign for President Oct 20
By The Associated Press
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris is surprised by campaign staff with birthday decorations on Air Force Two before departing Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, en route to Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn, Martin, Pool)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacquelyn Martin]
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.