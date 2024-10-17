PHOTO COLLECTION: Election 2024 Campaign for President October 17
By The Associated Press
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak about the killing of Hamas' top leader Yahya Sinwar in a battle with Israeli forces in Gaza, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, following a campaign rally at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacquelyn Martin]
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at the Resch Expo in Green Bay, Wis., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)