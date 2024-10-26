PHOTO COLLECTION: Election 2024 Campaign for President, October 25
By The Associated Press
Voters return their mail-in ballots for the 2024 General Election in the United States outside the Chester County Government Services Center, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in West Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum]
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.