Third-party candidates file to run for president, US Senate in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More than a dozen third-party candidates for president, U.S. Senate and three statewide offices filed paperwork ahead of Thursday’s deadline to get on November’s general election ballot in Pennsylvania, raising the possibility that they could play spoiler in high-stakes and close races in the battleground state.

Pennsylvania is expected to have a decisive role in the Nov. 5 presidential election between Republican nominee Donald Trump and likely Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

A third-party candidate’s draw in a general election, while usually very small, could help tilt a close race between the major party candidates.

Four third-party candidates filed to run for president by Thursday’s 5 p.m. deadline.

Those include Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of the We the People Party, Jill Stein of the Green Party, and Claudia De la Cruz of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, according to information from the state’s election office. Because its national convention came after Pennsylvania’s signature-gathering period began, the Libertarian Party submitted signatures under a stand-in candidate who will be replaced by its presidential nominee, Chase Oliver, the party said.

Kennedy filed in June and has gained traction with a famous name and a loyal base.

Strategists from both major parties fear that he has the potential to do better than any independent presidential candidate in decades and tip the election against them.

The filings, however, may not be the last word. Legal challenges can be filed through Aug. 8 to contest whether the candidates met the requirement of filing the signatures of 5,000 registered voters.

With its 19 electoral votes, Pennsylvania is a top-tier prize that has swung between the parties in the last two presidential elections. Both were closely contested: In 2016, Trump won Pennsylvania by 44,000 votes over Democrat Hillary Clinton, and four years later Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump by 81,000 votes.

The Senate contest between Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Republican David McCormick could help determine control of the chamber. Three third-party candidates filed to run: John Thomas of the Libertarian Party, Leila Hazou of the Green Party and Bernard Selker of the Constitution Party.

For the open attorney general’s office, Democrat Eugene DePasquale and Republican Dave Sunday are the major party nominees. Third-party candidates filing by Thursday’s deadline were Robert Cowburn of the Libertarian Party, Richard Weiss of the Green Party, Eric Settle of the Forward Party and Justin Magill of the Constitution Party.

For treasurer, the Republican incumbent, Stacy Garrity, is being challenged by Democrat Erin McClelland. Third-party candidates who filed to run for the office are Nickolas Ciesielski of the Libertarian Party, Chris Foster of the Forward Party and Troy Bowman of the Constitution Party.

For auditor general, the Republican incumbent, Tim DeFoor, is being challenged by Democrat Malcolm Kenyatta. Third-party candidates who filed to run for the office are Reece Smith of the Libertarian Party and Alan Goodrich of the Constitution Party.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2024 election at https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.