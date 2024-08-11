Trump reportedly used a slur against Harris in private conversations

Former President Donald Trump reportedly has used a slur often targeted at women to describe Vice President Kamala Harris during at least two private conversations. His campaign denies it.

The New York Times cited two people who, on different occasions, heard Trump call Harris a “b——.” The people were granted anonymity to describe private discussions.

In response, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said, “That is not language President Trump has used to describe Kamala and it’s not how the campaign would characterize her.”

Trump, a Republican, has a history of making derogatory statements about women and his political opponents. He has called Harris, the Democrats’ presidential candidate, and other women, including 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, “nasty,” and he bragged about grabbing women’s genitalia in the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape.

He called Carly Fiorina, one of his rivals for the Republican nomination in 2016, “horseface” during a campaign debate. Last month, Trump said falsely that Harris, who is Black and of Asian descent, has misled voters about her race.

Trump has said that E. Jean Carroll, a writer who accused him of raping her, was a “nut job” who invented “a fraudulent and false story” to sell a memoir. A New York jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse, but not rape, in a civil case filed by Carroll.

Trump has also directed disparaging comments toward men. He branded former rivals Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida “liddle Marco,” Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas “lyin’ Ted” and former Gov. Jeb Bush of Florida “low energy Jeb.”

