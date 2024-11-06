Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Baldwin wins reelection by defeating a Trump-backed opponent

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin won a third term, delivering a victory for Democrats in the swing state that President-elect Donald Trump carried on Tuesday.

Baldwin defeated Republican challenger Eric Hovde, a bank owner and real estate investor endorsed by Trump. Hovde has not conceded the race, which was within the 1-percentage point margin that would allow for him to seek a recount, based on unofficial results.

“The voters have spoken and our campaign has won,” Baldwin said after The Associated Press called the race. “The people of Wisconsin have chosen someone who always puts Wisconsin first, someone who shows up, listens, and works with everyone to get the job done.”

Baldwin declared victory earlier Wednesday after the tally of absentee ballots from Milwaukee was reported. She had a lead of 0.9% based on the unofficial results, just within the 1% margin that would allow for Hovde to request a recount if he pays for it.

In a statement before the AP called the race, Hovde didn’t concede or say whether he would request a recount.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaks at a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Little Chute, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andy Manis

“We’re watching the final precinct results come in,” he said. “We’re certainly disappointed that the Democrats’ effort to siphon votes with a fraudulent candidate had a significant impact on the race, with those votes making up more than the entire margin of the race right now.”

The “fraudulent candidate” Hovde referred to is Thomas Leager of the America First Party. Leager, a far-right candidate who was recruited by Democratic operatives and donors to run as a conservative, finished a distant fourth but got more votes than the margin between Baldwin and Hovde.

“It’s unfortunate if the Democrats wouldn’t have put a plant, this probably would have been called some time ago,” Hovde told his backers before sending them home. “But you know what? It is what it is.”

Baldwin ran ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost Wisconsin to Trump by less than a percentage point. That marks the fifth time in the past seven presidential elections that a presidential election in Wisconsin has been decided by less than a point.

The Baldwin win comes despite Republicans seizing control of the U.S. Senate by flipping Democratic-held seats in Ohio and West Virginia.

Democrats were hoping for a Baldwin win to prevent Republicans from holding both of Wisconsin’s Senate seats.

Although Baldwin’s voting record is liberal, she emphasized bipartisanship throughout her campaign. She became the first statewide Democratic candidate in more than 20 years to win an endorsement from the Wisconsin Farm Bureau, the state’s largest farm organization.

Hovde tried to portray Baldwin as an out-of-touch liberal career politician who hadn’t done enough to combat inflation, illegal immigration and crime.

Baldwin won her first Senate race in 2012, against popular former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson, by almost 6 percentage points. Hovde lost to Thompson in that year’s primary. Baldwin won reelection in 2018 by nearly 11 points.

