Move over ‘brainrot’ and ‘brat: Dictionary.com crowns ‘demure’ as the word that defined 2024

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Dictionary.com has announced its Word of the Year: “demure.”

The word gained popularity over the summer, thanks to a TikToker whose phrase “very demure, very mindful” became viral.

“Demure” surpassed other contenders on the website’s shortlist, including “brainrot” and “brat.”

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.