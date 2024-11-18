USPS to feature Betty White in 2025 stamp collection

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The U.S. Postal Service is planning to honor the late actress Betty White with a commemorative stamp in its 2025 collection.

White, best known for her role in “Golden Girls,” passed away in December 2021 at the age of 99. Her stamp will be part of a collection that features history, natural beauty, and pop culture icons.

Some other fun stamps in the 2025 collection include:

Lunar New Year: Year of the Snake

1794 Compass Road

Love (2025)

Black Heritage: Allen Toussaint

American Vistas

The Appalachian Trail

Vibrant Leaves

Dahlias

U.S. Flag

Luna Moth

Baby Wild Animals

Winter Landscapes

The rest of the steps in the new collection will be announced in the upcoming weeks/months. The 2025 stamp series aims to celebrate influential figures and themes.

