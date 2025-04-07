Fact Check: Is AAA offering free emergency car kits for taking a survey?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Experts emphasize the importance of having an emergency kit in your car, especially in climates like Rochester. However, a suspicious text message claiming to be from AAA offering free kits for taking a survey has raised concerns. Is AAA actually giving out free emergency car kits?

The text, which includes AAA’s logo, claims that recipients can receive an emergency car kit valued at $250 by clicking a link and completing a survey. However, this offer is not genuine.

“This was not derived from anything that originated from AAA,” said Mark Gruba of AAA of Western and Central New York.

Gruba stated that AAA first became aware of this phishing scam last fall and alerted its members. The organization does sell emergency kits for about $30, but they are not part of any promotional giveaway.

“These are fraudulent emails and texts. They are not from AAA. We did not send them out and they are fraudulent and likely malicious in nature,” Gruba said.

The scam likely aims to obtain personal information to steal identities. With 65 million members, AAA acknowledges that some may have fallen victim.

“This is the world we live in. Organizations like AAA, individuals are being targeted and scammed all the time. It’s frustrating. Obviously it’s upsetting, but the important thing is your report is raising awareness. It’s putting people on alert,” Gruba said.

Although it is important to keep emergency items in your car, this text is not from AAA and they are not giving out free emergency car kits. That claim is false.

AAA advises that it will never request sensitive personal information like passwords or credit card details via text or email. If you receive such a message, report it and delete it.

