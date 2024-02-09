FACT CHECK: Is that threat to delete your Facebook page permanently legit?

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

Have you or your business received a notification recently claiming to be from Facebook, threatening to delete your page due to trademark infringement? Lots of people thought it looked suspicious and are wondering if the threat is real. Our WHEC Facebook page even got the notice.

It shows up in your Facebook messages or in an email. “Important Notification,” it reads urgently. “Your Facebook page is scheduled for permanent deletion due to a post that has infringed upon our trademark rights.” It then asks you to click on the link to file a complaint seeking reinstatement and request a review.

If you got it, you may have panicked and wondered — is this real? The answer is — no. This is a phishing scam, and the sender is likely trying to hijack your account.

Here’s what we uncovered. We found the notification matches verbatim one listed as a phishing warning on the Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker page.

On its help page, Facebook warns users that scammers sometimes create fake messages that look like they’re from the social media site.

So, what are some of the signs that this message is fake? We reached out to cybersecurity expert Christopher Boyd at Tenable Security, an exposure management company. In an emailed response, Boyd said, “Warnings of account deletion combined with links obscured by URL shortening tools should be treated with suspicion, especially where those links ask you to enter your login details.”

He also pointed out the urgent language designed to trick the recipient into making a rash decision. “Nobody wants to lose access to crucial services,” Boyd said. “And these emails lean heavily into this fear factor.”

So be wary. When it comes to whether these Facebook infringement notices are real — that’s FALSE.

Boyd says if you do receive unsolicited messages regarding supposed trademark or copyright violations, the best course of action is to contact Facebook directly via the help and support option. You can find that in the top right dropdown menu on your Facebook page.