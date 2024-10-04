Fact Check: No deadly bacteria found in Ramen noodles, despite social media claims

Fact Check: Is there a recall of tainted Ramen noodles?

Several videos on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube are urgently warning people that packages of ramen noodles are being recalled due to a deadly bacteria found in the products.

One social media post claims, “A deadly outbreak linked to Ramen noodles has sparked global fear as multiple deaths have been reported.”

Another post states, “These recalls are getting real. Five kids have passed away from eating Ramen noodles …”

A third post warns, “With the CDC’s eerie warning that a third of adults will not make it after getting infected …”

However, contrary to what the videos say, there are no warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about infected Ramen noodles.

In an email, a CDC spokesperson says they have debunked the claim and referred to their updated list of foodborne outbreaks. The CDC has issued no warnings for Ramen noodles.

The Food and Drug Administration, which puts out the brand-specific recalls, also has no active recalls for Ramen noodles due to bacteria.

A media affairs person with the FDA referred to their recall list. There was a May 2024 voluntary recall of 37,000 cases of Hawaii-based Sun Noodle, but that was because the product may contain undeclared egg white powder, not due to a bacteria. To date, no illnesses have been reported from that recall.

So go ahead and enjoy your Ramen noodles, because the claims of a deadly bacteria causing risk of death are FALSE.

Want to check for active recalls or food-related investigations? Check for CDC recalls here, and check for CDC outbreaks here.