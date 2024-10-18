First Alert Weather In-Depth: A rare comet in our western sky

This astronomical event is not an easy name to pronounce, and it could be equally as difficult to see. It is Comet Tsuchinshan (Choo-Cheen-Shahn) – Atlas. The reason it is so difficult to visualize is the sheer distance from Earth, which is estimated to be some 44 million miles. However, if you want to take a chance on venturing outside your best time frame is right after sunset, around dusk, somewhere between 6:30 to 7 p.m. The use of binoculars or a telescope may enhance the viewing. Look toward the western sky, not far from the planet Venus. Over the next few days the comet will get progressively higher in the sky.

Over the last few months, the comet has not been bright enough to see, but since the summer the level of brightness has been slowly increasing. It should reach its maximum point of brightness here in the middle of October. But then Tsuchinshan will then slowly fade off in the November sky. Seeing this comet through our fickle weather is another challenge, but then we also have the full moon (hunters moon) to contend with. The moon will be rising in the east-southeastern sky during the early evening, and that will not help with the clarity of the comet.

If you do not have an opportunity to check out the comet, no worries because it will be back again in 80,000 years!