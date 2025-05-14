First Alert Weather In-Depth: Feeling the first wave of humidity this season

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – For the first time this season, we are beginning to feel an increase in humidity and it is likely to stick around for a few days. As most of us know, it is not just the temperature that affects how we feel, but also the dew point.

In meteorological terms, the dew point is the temperature at which air becomes saturated, meaning it can no longer hold all its moisture. This leads to the formation of fog, clouds, or precipitation. The higher the dew point, the more moisture is present in the atmosphere and the more uncomfortable it can feel.

Looking back at recent days, the dew point was very low. In fact, it bottomed-out over the weekend, with values in the 20s which resulted in very dry air. Many of you may have noticed needing more water to stay hydrated.

But that is about to change.

As we head toward the end of the week, dew points are expected to rise into the 60s, possibly reaching 65 degrees. And while the official start of summer is still about five weeks away, it will certainly start to feel like summer has arrived in Western New York.

The News10NBC First Alert meteorologists expect this muggy pattern to hold through early Saturday. After that, several cold fronts will sweep through the Great Lakes which will drop the temperature and reduce humidity levels. That shift will essentially “wring out” the excess moisture and make conditions feel more comfortable again.

Of course, turning on your air conditioning at home achieves a similar result as it pulls moisture out of the air, just like Mother Nature is about to do for us. And sometimes, having a little control over your personal atmosphere is a welcome relief.