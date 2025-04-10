First Alert Weather In-Depth: Greater risk of heavy rainfall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It seems like rain is never too far from Western New York – especially this season. While we may not need an umbrella today, studies have shown that when we do get rainfall, it is not the frequency that is changing, but the intensity.

In cities like Buffalo, the hourly rainfall intensity has increased by about 25 percent since 1970. That is over 50 years of increasingly heavy rainfall. This pattern is not isolated—many areas across the U.S., especially in the Upper Midwest, Ohio Valley, and the Northeast, are seeing a similar trend with a greater intensity of heavier downpours.

So why is this happening? The answer lies in warming climate. As temperatures rise, the atmosphere can hold more moisture. In fact, for every one-degree Fahrenheit increase in temperature, the air can hold four percent more water vapor. This means that while rainstorms may not happen more often, when they do occur, they are more likely to pack a much heavier punch.

So, while I may not need my umbrella today, it is a reminder that those rainy days that we do get are becoming stronger, not more frequent. Stay prepared, even when the sun is shining.