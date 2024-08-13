First Alert Weather In-Depth: How to view the Perseid meteor shower

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Viewing the Perseid meteor shower

As meteorologists we are always forecasting the conditions from the surface of the Earth up to 50,000 feet in the atmosphere. It is not often that we talk about what is happening above that point. However, now is a good time to highlight the Perseid meteor shower. This annual celestial event happens through the middle of each summer season.

Even though we can calculate when and where it happens, it is important to have the right ingredients for a good view. First, Western New York must have little to no cloud cover. Second, we need very low amounts of humidity — which is not easy during the summer season. Higher humidity reduces clarity in the atmosphere. And lastly, it is important to have a dark sky with no artificial light. Opportunities for this might include a rural park or location near Lake Ontario.

You may wonder what is producing all these “shooting stars”? It is created by the debris from the Comet Swift-Tuttle as it passes across our Earth’s atmosphere. This debris includes little bits rock or small chunks of ice that burn up as they enter the Earth’s atmosphere. This astronomical event varies from day to day, but the peak viewing took place this past Sunday. But even though we are past peak, conditions are good for this Tuesday night because of the expected clarity in the atmosphere. The best opportunity is after midnight with possibly a view of 10 to 30 meteors per hour. Fortunately, you do not need a telescope or binoculars. Just let your eyes adjust and look towards the northeastern sky!