First Alert Weather In-Depth: Looking for the show to start with the fall colors

How is the fall foliage progressing?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — First Alert Meteorologist Glenn Johnson knows there are a lot of our WHEC viewers that proclaim this is their favorite time year. It is the fall colors that usually put on a spectacular show!

How is the fall foliage progressing? We know transition is happening soon by just looking at the calendar. We had the fall equinox arrive this past Sunday at 8:43 a.m. The last report from New York State shows the Adirondack Mountains are progressing nicely. Places like Old Forge, Whiteface Mountain and Saranac Lake are now near 40 to 50% changeover. The Catskills, especially in the higher elevations, are looking at a 30 to 40% change. Portions of Western New York, especially heading into the Southern Tier around the Watkins Glen area, the change is only about 10 or 20%. Right here in Rochester and Niagara Falls the change is just getting started.

But the colors will be advancing quickly, and maybe you are worried about missing the show! The question is: what is the best time for a particular portion of the state? It does vary significantly and if past history is any indication, it will be the north country that reaches maturity first.

The Adirondacks will happen the next week or two (Sept. 27 – Oct. 3). The Catskills usually hit their peak the following week (Oct. 4 – Oct. 12). And next in the timeline is the Southern tier and higher elevations of the Finger Lakes. This peak usually happens Oct. 13 through Oct. 21. And lastly, but certainly not least, is Rochester and Niagara which happens around Oct. 22 through Oct. 31.

The difficult part is matching the nice weather with the appearance of the peak colors.