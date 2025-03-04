First Alert Weather In-Depth: Potential for ice jams

Rochester, N.Y. – After a long winter season, a significant concern is the potential for flooding. This can happen with the melting of snow and is compounded by heavy rain. Over time, this flooding can happen in many ways.

First, the News10NBC First Alert meteorologists are watching for river flooding. There is the potential for ice jams as Western New York enjoys warmer temperatures. As the ice begins to break apart, the natural river flow will push pieces of ice downstream. These ice chunks will get constricted along the tributary and the ice can act as a dam blocking the free flow of water. If enough ice impedes the flow, water upstream has nowhere to go. This can bring the potential for flash flooding as the water overflows its banks. This can happen rapidly and folks living close to the river should stay alert for potential warnings.

Even if you do not live near a waterway such as Irondequoit, Black, or Oatka Creeks, poor drainage is still a concern. Remember to clean out the street grates near your home. Leaves and debris from winter can block the natural flow of water along your street. Less leaves on the roadway improves the drainage and potential for ice build-up when the cold air returns. In addition, you should watch for the potential for basement flooding. Make sure your sump pump is working properly and watch for ponding of water on area roadways.

On the positive side, at least the rain will remove some of the residual salt.