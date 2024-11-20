First Alert Weather In-depth: Snowless in Rochester – for now

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Please do not get me wrong. I know that most folks do not want to see snowfall, but I also know there are more than a few snow lovers out there.

We keep all kinds of data on historic weather parameters, but did you know this is one of the latest time periods to not see a single snowflake in Rochester? The old record for the latest snowflake in the season is Nov. 20, 1918, which goes back 106 years ago. As a result, the snowfall measurements at the Rochester airport to date show nothing. The average seasonal snow usually measures 3.7 inches, so it is no surprise that Rochester is already running out a deficit that is almost 4 inches below normal. And that deficit is likely to grow through the remainder of the work week.

It should be noted that not everyone across Western New York will be snowless. The News10NBC First Alert meteorologists expect some snow south of Routes 5 and 20 for the end of the week. It will likely be an accumulation on grassy surfaces with communities like Bristol measuring a few more inches in the high elevations. But right now, the immediate Rochester area should remain mainly snow-free.

However, I should caution you that a slow start to the snowfall does not and should not reflect on the projection for the upcoming winter season