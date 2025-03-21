First Alert Weather In-Depth: Understanding Tornadoes from formation to myths

ROCHESTER, N.Y.- Today, we continue our discussion about tornadoes—one of nature’s most intense storms. Fortunately, Western New York does not experience them often. On average, New York State sees about nine tornadoes per year. While that number is low compared to the Midwest, tornadoes can still be a dangerous threat.

How Do Tornadoes Form?

Like many meteorological events, tornadoes require the right mix of atmospheric ingredients to develop. These include:

Warm, moist air at the surface (typically from the Gulf of Mexico)

Cool, dry air above (often from Canada or the Rocky Mountains)

A lifting mechanism, such as a cold front or dry line

A rotating supercell thunderstorm, which is crucial for tornado development

Wind shear, the most important factor, which creates a rotating column of air

As wind shear increases, it causes air to rotate horizontally. This spinning column gets caught in the thunderstorm’s updraft, tilting it vertically. This process is similar to how water swirls down a drain—once the rotation tightens, the storm intensifies, potentially forming a tornado.

Tornado Myths and Misconceptions

There are many misconceptions about tornadoes, and believing them can be dangerous. Let’s break down a few:

“Tornadoes always look like a funnel.”

Not true! Some are rain-wrapped and hidden by heavy precipitation, making them difficult to see until it’s too late.

“Tornadoes only happen in Tornado Alley.”

Wrong again! Tornadoes have touched down in all 50 states, and recent years have shown an increase in activity in the Southeast (Dixie Alley), which includes Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee.

“Opening windows reduces tornado damage.”

This is a dangerous myth. Tornadoes destroy buildings because of high winds and flying debris, not pressure changes. Wasting time opening windows puts you at greater risk—get to a safe place immediately.

“Underpasses provide protection from tornadoes.”

Actually, they increase danger! Winds can accelerate under bridges, creating even stronger gusts that pull debris (and people) into the storm. If you’re driving, seek a sturdy building or a low-lying ditch instead.

Tornadoes can form quickly, giving little warning. The most important thing to remember: Take action immediately. Your home and belongings can be replaced—your life cannot.