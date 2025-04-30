Good Question: Why are there traffic cameras on traffic poles?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Cameras are everywhere these days, including along some state roads.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) said it installs cameras throughout the year to count cars. These cameras are more prevalent during certain times of the year compared to winter months.

Cameras have been spotted on traffic poles along some state roads, sparking curiosity about their purpose. One viewer, Nick, asked about cameras on poles along 490 West and on the ramp from Buffalo Road to 490 West.

“Just curious to know if you or anyone knows about what appears to be cameras on poles along 490 W and on the ramp from Buffalo Rd to 490 W,” said Nick.

News10NBC’s Emily Putnam investigated the matter to provide answers and visited the locations. There were several cameras along Jefferson Road in Henrietta, similar to those described by Nick.

Viewers also sent emails about cameras on 390 near the Thruway and on Hylan Drive. The NYSDOT said these cameras are used to count cars and measure traffic data.

The NYSDOT said the cameras are typically installed for about a week at each location, though they may remain longer if a re-count is necessary. Reasons for extending the duration include detours, accidents, or significant deviations in data from the previous year.

The data collected by these cameras help the NYSDOT estimate total traffic statewide, prioritize maintenance projects, estimate greenhouse gas emissions, and conduct traffic impact studies. The department then reports this data to the Federal Highway Administration and local municipalities.

The NYSDOT assured that while the cameras can detect vehicle types, they do not capture license plate data or the faces of people inside the cars. All of the state-wide traffic count data is available to the public, which you can see here.

