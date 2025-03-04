John Paul II’s hospital stays at Gemelli were much longer than Pope Francis’ so far. Here’s a look

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has spent 18 full days at Rome’s Gemelli hospital recovering from double pneumonia. It’s by far the longest hospitalization of his 12-year papacy, and there is no indication how long it may still last.

But it doesn’t come close to approaching the record-long stays of St. John Paul II during his quarter-century pontificate.

John Paul spent so much time on the 10th floor papal suite that he referred to Gemelli as “Vatican III” — a reference that beyond the primary seat of the papacy in Vatican City, the Polish pope also spent considerable time at the papal summer retreat in Castel Gandolfo, hence Vatican II.

Francis hasn’t used Castel Gandolfo at all or spent any time outside the Vatican on vacation, making Gemelli increasingly his home away from home. He has started signing off documents that he issues from there “From the Gemelli Polyclinic.” Pope Benedict XVI, for his part, was never hospitalized at Gemelli as pope.

Prior to his Feb. 14 admission, Francis had been hospitalized three times at Gemelli: For 10 days from July 4-14, 2021, for abdominal surgery to remove 13 inches (33 centimeters) of his large intestine; three days from March 29-April 1, 2023 for pneumonia; and nine days from June 7-16, 2023 for abdominal surgery to remove scar tissue and repair an abdominal hernia.

Gemelli maintains a permanent exhibit in its lobby dedicated to John Paul’s hospitalizations, named its chapel after him and erected a statue in his likeness at the entrance — a statue that has now become a pilgrimage destination for people praying for Francis.

Here’s a look at John Paul’s hospitalizations during his 1978-2005 papacy, according to the Gemelli hospital.

May 13-June 3, 1981 — 20 days

John Paul was hospitalized after the assassination attempt by Mehmet Ali Ağca in St. Peter’s Square. The pope was wounded by gunshots in his abdomen and hand.

June 20-Aug. 14, 1981 — 55 days

In his longest hospitalization, John Paul underwent a minor surgical operation and was then treated for a “cytomegalovirus” infection.

July 15-July 29, 1992 — 14 days

John Paul underwent urgent colonic resection for a large benign polyp.

July 2, 1993 — A few hours

John Paul had a series of routine tests.

Nov. 11-Nov. 12, 1993 — 1 day

John Paul underwent surgery for a dislocated shoulder after he stumbled and fell in the Hall of Blessings in the Vatican.

April 29-May 27, 1994 — 28 days

John Paul had surgery to repair his right hip joint after he fractured his right femur in a fall.

Oct. 8-Oct. 15, 1996 — 5 days

The pope underwent an appendectomy.

Feb. 1-Feb. 10, 2005 — 10 days

John Paul was initially hospitalized as a precaution. Then, the strong flu he had contracted caused an acute laryngotracheitis with episodes of laryngospasm and respiratory failure.

Feb. 24-March 13, 2005 – 18 days

Respiratory problems returned after the flu came back. John Paul underwent an “elective tracheostomy” to ensure adequate ventilation.

After 18 days of hospitalization, John Paul returned to the Apostolic Palace on March 13. He died in his apartment there on April 2, 2005 at age 84, following several breathing and swallowing problems during his final days.

