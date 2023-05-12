Judge says youth climate lawsuit will proceed to trial in Montana after state tried to scuttle case

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge on Friday said a climate change lawsuit from young people challenging the state’s pro-fossil fuel policies will proceed to trial despite efforts by officials to derail the case.

Attorneys for the 16 young plaintiffs alleged state officials were trying to avoid the upcoming trial when Republican lawmakers in March repealed the state’s energy policy. The plaintiffs and their backers are hoping to use the two-week trial that’s set to start on June 12 to highlight the dangers of fossil fuel emissions that scientists say are making climate change worse.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, a Republican, had asked state Judge Kathy Seeley to dismiss any part of the case touching on the cancelled energy policy. Attorneys for the state also wanted more time to resolve a dispute over recent amendments to a law that allows officials to ignore greenhouse gas emissions when approving fossil-fuel projects.

The judge was not swayed.

“I would suggest you continue to prepare for trial,” Seeley told attorneys during a Friday court hearing in Helena. “I’m not intending to just stop everything so that we can spend months wrapped around that spoke.”

FILE - This Nov. 6, 2013 file photo shows a Whiting Petroleum Co. pump jack pulling crude oil from the Bakken region of the Northern Plains near Bainville, Mont. Attorneys for a group of youths suing Montana over damages caused by climate change say officials repealed the state's energy policy to avoid an upcoming trial. The plaintiffs want to use the trial scheduled to begin June 12 to highlight the dangers of fossil fuels. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Brown

The case was brought in 2020 by attorneys for the environmental group Our Children’s Trust, which since 2010 has filed climate lawsuits in every state on behalf of youth plaintiffs. Many of the cases — including a previous one in Montana — have been dismissed. None have yet reached trial.

The pending Montana lawsuit originally sought in part to repeal a state policy promoting coal, gas and oil development. Scientists say burning those fuels is largely driving climate change by releasing planet-warming carbon dioxide.

An attorney for the plaintiffs, Philip Gregory, told The Associated Press the policy was repealed “not because the state has committed to changing its fossil fuel policy and actions, but because the state seeks to avoid standing trial.”

He explained in an email that the state’s continued support for fossil fuels violates environmental protections in the Montana Constitution, which says the state “shall maintain and improve a clean and healthful environment in Montana for present and all future generations.”

The lawsuit documents how the consequences of climate change already are being felt by the young plaintiffs, with smoke from worsening wildfires choking the air they breathe and drought drying rivers that sustain agriculture, fish and wildlife.

Attorneys for Attorney General Knudsen contended the plaintiffs were resorting to “emotional appeals” about the dangers of climate change, “regardless of whether their claims are moot or meritless.”

Judge Seeley already narrowed the scope of the case, ruling in 2021 that it was outside her power to issue a requested order that would have forced the state to craft a greenhouse gas reduction plan. The judge also said she could not order the state to complete an inventory of emissions caused by fossil fuels.

In both instances, Seeley said such work should be left to experts in the executive and legislative branches of government.

But Seeley said the court could declare that the state was in violation of the Constitution, without ordering that anything be done in response.

The sponsor of the measure that repealed the energy policy, Republican Rep. Steve Gunderson, did not return a call seeking comment. He said when it was under consideration before the Legislature that the policy was meaningless and outdated.

