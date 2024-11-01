News10NBC Investigates: ‘It was an expensive month for me’: Rochester man hit with 5 speeding tickets from state’s photo radar SUV

Rochester man hit with 5 speeding tickets from state's photo radar SUV

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – All week, News10NBC has had our cameras focused on the white SUV parked at a highway construction site downtown. That is the source of hundreds, maybe thousands of speeding tickets over the past couple of weeks. Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean got so many emails after his investigation last night, including one driver who has a stack of tickets.

“It was five punches in a row,” Jim Blatt said. “My father used to call that a mentalating hit. Boom!”

Jim Blatt has five speeding tickets from the state transportation photo radar SUV. Four came from the SUV set up at the work zone on I-490 downtown.

The construction zone is right where the highway speed limit jumps from 40 miles an hour to 55 miles an hour. But the SUV radar is parked where the limit is still 40.

“But I didn’t know it was 40 (mph). I thought it was 55,” Blatt said. “So it was an expensive month for me.”

Linda Olsen was in my first story. She got a ticket when she was driving back to Pittsford from her job teaching downtown.

Berkeley Brean: “What did you think when you got the ticket?”

Linda Olsen, got $50 NYSDOT radar ticket: “I thought it was a scam. … I wasn’t happy. I thought this is almost close to a money grab.”

This year, DOT photo radar issued more than 132,255 tickets statewide, more than 44,206 around Rochester. The total amount of fines paid is up to $5.1 million. We intend to ask the state how many drivers got ticketed here. Both Olsen and Blatt told me they never saw the warning signs about the photo radar. I saw them but only because I was looking for them. The day my first report aired, the state moved the signs further back to give drivers a better warning.

Jim Blatt: “All I would say is reporting like yours for those of us who watch the news it’s really helpful.”

The tickets are $50 but there’s no points on your license. The schedule says the radar is here until Saturday. We’re going to check the DOT’s schedule Sunday to see if it’s here for another week or moves to a different location.

