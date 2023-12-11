Know someone doing good things? Nominate them for a Jefferson Award

Plenty of people make Rochester a better place.

That’s why ESL and News10NBC honor the area’s most outstanding volunteers with the Jefferson Awards for Service.

Last year’s class included an advocate for refugees with hearing loss and an educator who connects budding readers with books.

The program has been in existence for more than 20 years – and relies on the public’s participation.

Nominations will be accepted from Dec. 18 to Feb. 4.

Enter a submission here.

See our past winners here.