Meet Dave Lippa, 2024 Jefferson Award recipient
Dave Lippe says he’s just one person.
But he’s touched so many lives with his warm spirit and love for the community.
By day, he works as a liquor delivery driver.
But by night, and on weekends, he strives to raised mental health awareness
For more than a decade, he has shed a light on suicide awareness and prevention with a focus on veterans and first responders.
His motivation? To show gratitude for their service – and to honor his friend, a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy, who died by suicide.
Learn more about the difference he’s making in a story airing Monday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m. on News10NBC.