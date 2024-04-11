Meet Jackie Swinarski, 2024 Jefferson Award recipient

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. – Spend just 10 minutes following around Jackie Swinarski, and you’ll need a nap.



The 74-year-old is a passionate powerhouse in blue jeans and sneakers.

“Take a look at this. This is Victorian. It’s reupholstered,” she says, gesturing to a piece of furniture.

This – collecting, sorting, organizing, and pricing items for a massive tent sale – is her job.

It’s been her job for 14 years, and she’s never been paid. She does it, along with a team of other volunteers, to benefit Crossroads House, a hospice home in Batavia.

The reason why is never far from heart.

