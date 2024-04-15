Meet Logan Newman, 2024 Jefferson Award winner

When Logan Newman left the Navy, he thought he’d become an optometrist.

That’s what he did during his time there.

Instead, he started teaching at East High School, putting his experience in the Navy to good use by creating the Vision Care Program.

The three-year trade program teaches high schoolers the ins and outs of working in eye care and, with the help of licensed optometrists make glasses for real clients.

Since 2011, he’s given out over 8,000 pairs of glasses – for free.

“If I don’t do it, nobody else is doing it, you know? So for a lot of these kids, getting the glasses means the difference between being able to see the board, or sitting with their head down,” Newman said.

