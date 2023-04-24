Meet Volodymyr Pavlyuk, 2023 Jefferson Award winner

Tons: 250 to be exact.

That’s how much humanitarian and medical aid Roc Maidan has sent to Ukraine.

To give you an idea of how much that is, the average tractor-trailer weighs 40 tons. So, Roc Maidan has collected and sent more than six tractor-trailers’ worth of donations.

News10NBC’s Emily Putnam spoke with founder Volodymyr Pavlyuk, who, along with fellow volunteers, launched the group in 2014 after Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

“Yes, it’s difficult. Yes, it’s a lot of responsibilities but someone had to step up and do that,” he said.