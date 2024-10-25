Early voting kicks off in Monroe, surrounding counties on Oct. 26; See full list of locations and hours

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The election cycle officially kicks off in New York State on Saturday, October 26, with the first day of early voting.

In Monroe County, registered voters can cast their vote at any of the 17 early voting locations through November 3.

Early voting locations in Monroe County:

Bay Towne Plaza Shopping Center Suite 160 – 1900 Empire Blvd, Webster NY 14580

– 1900 Empire Blvd, Webster NY 14580 David F. Gantt Recreation Center – 700 North St, Rochester, NY 14605

– 700 North St, Rochester, NY 14605 Edgerton Recreation Center – 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608

– 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608 Henrietta Public Library (in-person ASL Interpreter) – 625 Calkins Rd, Rochester, NY 14623

(in-person ASL Interpreter) 625 Calkins Rd, Rochester, NY 14623 Culver Ridge Plaza Unit #13 – 2255 East Ridge Road Irondequoit, NY 14622

– 2255 East Ridge Road Irondequoit, NY 14622 Greece Town Hall Atrium – 1 Vince Tofany Blvd, Rochester, NY 14612

– 1 Vince Tofany Blvd, Rochester, NY 14612 Monroe County Office Building – 39 W. Main St, Rochester, NY 14614

– 39 W. Main St, Rochester, NY 14614 North Greece Road Church of Christ – 1039 N. Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626

– 1039 N. Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626 Perinton Square Mall – 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Fairport, NY 14450

– 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Fairport, NY 14450 Pittsford Town Court – 3750 Monroe Ave Suite 950, Pittsford, NY 14534

– 3750 Monroe Ave Suite 950, Pittsford, NY 14534 Resurrection Lutheran Church – 3736 Saint Paul Blvd, Rochester, NY 14617

– 3736 Saint Paul Blvd, Rochester, NY 14617 St. Theodores Catholic Church – 168 Spencerport Rd, Rochester, NY 14606

– 168 Spencerport Rd, Rochester, NY 14606 Staybridge Suites Rochester University – 1000 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611

– 1000 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611 Empire State University (in-person ASL Interpreter) – 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620

(in-person ASL Interpreter) 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620 Susan B Anthony House – 17 Madison St, Rochester, NY 14608

– 17 Madison St, Rochester, NY 14608 Sweden/Clarkson Community Center – 4927 Lake Rd, Brockport, NY 14420

– 4927 Lake Rd, Brockport, NY 14420 Webster Justice Court Building – 1002 Ridge Rd, Webster, NY 14580

Early voters in Livingston County can cast their ballot at the Livingston County Government Center on Court Street. That location will be open for early voting during the following times:

Saturday, 10/26, 2024: 9:00 a.m. TO 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, 10/27, 2024: 9:00 a.m. TO 5:00 p.m.

Monday, 10/28, 2024: 10:00 a.m. TO 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, 10/29, 2024: 9:00 a.m. TO 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, 10/30, 2024: 10:00 a.m. TO 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, 10/31, 2024: 9:00 a.m. TO 5:00 p.m.

Friday, 11/1, 2024: 9:00 a.m. TO 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, 11/2, 2024: 9:00 a.m. TO 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, 11/3, 2024: 9:00 a.m. TO 5:00 p.m.

Early voters in Ontario County can cats their vote at the Canandaigua Board of Elections on Ontario Street, the Geneva Housing Authority on Lewis Street, or at Victor Town Hall on East Main Street. Those locations are open during the following times:

Saturdays, Sundays & Monday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m

Tuesday & Wednesday Noon – 8 p.m.

Thursday & Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Orleans County’s early voting location is the Board of Elections Office on State Route 31. For hours of operation, click here.

To learn more about polling sites in Wayne County, click here.

To learn more about polling sites in Yates County, click here.