CANDICE, N.Y. — A man is dead after a crash in Ontario County.

Ontario County Deputies said it happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the Town of Candice.

Troopers tell News10NBC John Sutherland was driving north on Lawrence Road when he veered off the road into a ditch.

Sutherland was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.