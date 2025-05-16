$1M in grants available for Rochester nonprofits facing funding cuts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Local lawmakers raised concerns about ongoing federal funding cuts affecting the region. In response, $1 million is now available to help address these funding gaps.

The grants, known as “Reinvesting in Organizations That Care,” will be available to local nonprofits and community organizations seeking to fund capital projects.

Senator Jeremy Cooney announced the funding during a press conference in Rochester on Friday. The $1 million will be broken up into grant awards for multiple organizations in our area.

“I think the key message we want to focus is at a time when people are cutting, we are reinvesting. And if we’re not doing that, we’re not helping the people that need the help the most,” Senator Cooney said.

The deadline to apply for a grant is July 4. To apply, click here. Awardees will be announced sometime this summer.

