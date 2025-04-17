2 former prison guards appear in court in connection to death of Greece man

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ONEIDA, N.Y. – Two former prison guards appeared in Oneida County Court on Wednesday in connection with the death of Robert Brooks from Greece.

Michael Mashaw and Michael Fisher, both charged with manslaughter, requested more time to consider the plea deals offered to them.

Three of their co-defendants appeared in court on Tuesday and also asked for more time to consider plea offers.

Brooks died in December after being beaten by guards.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.