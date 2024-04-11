’21 Stories for Scouts’ is back, aiming to raise money for Boy Scouts’ programs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Have you ever thought about rappelling down a building? Coming up next month, you could have the chance to do just that while raising money for a good cause.

The 15th annual 21 Stories for Scouts event is returns May 17 at Kodak Center for it’s final year on the edge of Kodak.

The Boy Scouts of America pair up with Over the Edge to challenge people to step outside their comfort zone while raising money for the scouts. 100 volunteers will raise a minimum of $1,100 dollars to participate and rappel just like boy scouts will do while rock climbing.

“Scouting activities like rappelling, climbing walls, hiking, and canoeing are experiences that can provide a thrill, a strong experience and core memory that can help youth stay on the path to become life long learners and explorers. And moments like these helps build self confidence and strong character,” says National Representative for Boy Scouts of America, Tony Vogl.

All of the proceeds will go to the scouting program to help kids in under served neighborhoods — hoping to give kids the chance to participate in Boy Scouts who wouldn’t usually have the opportunity.

News10NBC’s own Hailie Higgins will be participating in the 21 Stories for Scouts event this year.

If you’re interested in signing up to join the event, click here.