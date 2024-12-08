3 shot overnight in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three people are recovering after an early morning shooting in the city.

Police tell us it happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday in the area of Dewey Avenue and Ridgeway Avenue. When officers got on scene, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 45 year old woman and a 21 year old man were taken to the hospital, where they’re in critical but stable condition. The third victim, a 45 year old man, was grazed by a bullet and treated on scene.

Police say the shooting appeared to break out after a fight at a gathering nearby.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.