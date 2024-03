The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

GATES, N.Y. – The eclipse is less than a month away. Calabresella NY Deli team in Gates is celebrating the elipse with eclipse-themed cookies.

They are taking preorders only for a limited time.

Rochester is in the path of totality, which is Monday April 8. News10NBC has it covered, on-air and online, as your eclipse headquarters.