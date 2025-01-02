A guide to all of Rochester’s runs and walks in 2025

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The start of a new year brings a calendar full of scheduled walks and runs in the greater Rochester area throughout 2025.

This weekend, brave the cold in the Winter Warrior Half, Quarter, and Relay Marathon, which will be held on January 4 at Monroe Community College.

Race day agenda:

Quarter Marathon: 10:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m.

Half Marathon: 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

4 Person Half Marathon Relay: 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

But the running doesn’t stop there. Here is a list of over 60 runs and walks taking place locally in 2025:

January:

February:

March:

Runnin’ of the Green: March 15

April:

May:

June:

July:

August:

September:

October:

ROCtoberfest 5K: Oct. 11

Sunshine Camp Trail Mix 5K and Beer Fest: Oct. 17

Nocturnal 12: Oct. 18-19

Pumpkins in the Park 5K & Kids 1/2 Mile: Oct. 25

17th Annual Scare Brain Cancer Away 5K Run/Walk: Oct. 25

November:

Schutt’s Cider Mile: Nov. 1

Dirt Cheap Stage Race 3,5, & 11 Miles: Nov. 7-9

Stars and Stripes VeteRun 5K: Nov. 11

Webster Turkey Trot: Nov. 27

December:

Santa Stampede Family Fun Run & Walk: TBD

Reindeer Run 5K & Kids Half Mile

Know about a race we don’t have on our list? Send us an email at news1@whec.com.



