A guide to all of Rochester’s runs and walks in 2025
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The start of a new year brings a calendar full of scheduled walks and runs in the greater Rochester area throughout 2025.
This weekend, brave the cold in the Winter Warrior Half, Quarter, and Relay Marathon, which will be held on January 4 at Monroe Community College.
Race day agenda:
- Quarter Marathon: 10:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m.
- Half Marathon: 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- 4 Person Half Marathon Relay: 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
But the running doesn’t stop there. Here is a list of over 60 runs and walks taking place locally in 2025:
January:
- GRRC Freezeroo Race- Pineway Ponds 5 Mile: Jan. 18
- Winterfest Hot Cocoa- Road, Trail and Kid Races: Jan. 25
- GRRC Freezeroo Race: Hearnish Five Mile: Jan. 25
- Teddy Bear Trot Fun Run and Walk: Jan. 26
February:
- GRRC Freezeroo Race- Valentines Run: Feb 8
- Cupid’s Cup 5K: Feb. 9
- Cabin Fever Trail Races: Feb. 16
- GRRC Freezeroo Race- White House Challenge: Feb. 22
March:
- Runnin’ of the Green: March 15
April:
- Hippity Hoppity Fun Run & Walk: April 13
- Rochester River Run: April 13
- Flower City Half Marathon, 5K, Kids Half Mile: April 27
May:
- Fleet Feet Dirt Cheap Trial Race 1: May 7
- Mind The Ducks 12 Hour: May 10
- Pink and Teal Challenge: May 10
- Sehgahunda Trail Marathon & Relay: May 17
- Vale of Three Falls 5K,10K,15K: May 18
- Lilac Run: May 18
- Mission 22 5K Run/2.2K Walk and Kids Color Run: May 24
- Mendon Mauler Trail Races: May 30
- Girls on the Run 5K: May 30
June:
- RUN 585- The Big Run 5K: June 4
- Charlie McMullen Mile: June 6
- RH Kicking Hunger 5K Run/Walk: June 7
- Fleet Feet Dirt Cheap Trial Race 2: June 11
- SSGT Javier Ortiz Memorial 5K: June 14
- Harborfest 5K and 10K: June 21
- RHSC’s Super Hear-O 5K and Family Fun Day: June 29
July:
- Brighton July 4th 5K: July 4
- Fleet Feet Firecracker 4 Mile: July 4
- Irondequoit Fourth of July 10K and 2 Mile: July 4
- RUN 585- Summer in the City 8K: July 9
- Corn Hill 5K: July 13
- Shoreline Half Marathon & 5K: July 19
- CandleLight 12/24 Hour- Overnight Ultra and Relays: July 19-20
- Walworth 5K: July 26
- Fleet Fleet Dirt Cheap Trial Race 3: July 30
August:
- The Mendon Mile (Tentative): Aug. 1
- Lima Bean 5K: Aug. 2
- RUN 585- Hot Summer Night 5K: Aug. 6
- Innovative Edge Cross Country Series: Aug. 7
- Daniel’s Race: Aug. 9
- Geneva Half Marathon and Relay: Aug. 10
- Master Kim’s 5KTDK Scholarship Fundraiser: Aug. 10
- Innovative Edge Cross Country Series: Aug. 14
- Fleet Feet Dirt Cheap Trial Race 4: Aug. 20
- Innovative Edge Cross Country Series: Aug. 21
- Rochester Triathlon: Aug. 23
- Innovative Edge Cross Country Series: Aug. 28
- First Responders 5K: Aug. 29
September:
- Victor Devil Dash 5K/ Family Walk: Sept. 13
- Rochester Half Marathon, 5K, Kids Half Mile: Sept. 21
- Monroe Community College 5K Run/Walk for Scholarships: Sept. 27
- Unlimited Breadsticks Trail Race Half Marathon: Sept. 28
October:
- ROCtoberfest 5K: Oct. 11
- Sunshine Camp Trail Mix 5K and Beer Fest: Oct. 17
- Nocturnal 12: Oct. 18-19
- Pumpkins in the Park 5K & Kids 1/2 Mile: Oct. 25
- 17th Annual Scare Brain Cancer Away 5K Run/Walk: Oct. 25
November:
- Schutt’s Cider Mile: Nov. 1
- Dirt Cheap Stage Race 3,5, & 11 Miles: Nov. 7-9
- Stars and Stripes VeteRun 5K: Nov. 11
- Webster Turkey Trot: Nov. 27
December:
- Santa Stampede Family Fun Run & Walk: TBD
- Reindeer Run 5K & Kids Half Mile
Know about a race we don’t have on our list? Send us an email at news1@whec.com.