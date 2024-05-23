‘A huge part of our history’: Rochester’s Cold War-era air raid siren taken down

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A piece of history was moved Thursday in downtown Rochester. A Cold War-era air raid siren was taken off the roof of the building across the street from the Andrews Street fire station.

The siren was installed around 1950 and has been taken off momentarily so the city can check the structural integrity of the building it sat on. A crane grabbed the decades-old siren and lowered it safely onto the ground.

“It’s absolutely amazing to be a part of such history here in Rochester. This is a relic that we happen to have here with us in Rochester. I think its a wonderful thing, a beautiful thing, a huge part of our history,” said Marvin Parker Jr..

The siren has been brought to a storage facility in the city, but it could potentially be put back.