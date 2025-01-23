A new 4-story hotel could be coming to Eastview Mall

VICTOR, N.Y. — The Victor Planning Board recently heard a proposal for a new hotel at Eastview Mall. The proposed hotel, named “Marriott Element by Westin,” would be a four-story building with 123 rooms.

The hotel would be located on the west side of the mall property, specifically on a parking lot between J.C. Penney and the former Lord and Taylor store.

As of now, the Planning Board has not made any decisions regarding the proposal.

You can find the information on the hotel in the town’s agenda for its most recent planning board meeting:

