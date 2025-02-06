A survivor’s message: Protect civil rights

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – More than 60 years after a church bombing by the Ku Klux Klan, survivor Sarah Collins Rudolph shares her powerful story, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding civil rights.

Sarah Collins Rudolph was just 12 years old when she survived the 1963 bombing at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. The attack killed four girls, including her sister, and left Collins Rudolph partially blinded.

“The Ku Klux Klan placed dynamite in the church while we were in Sunday school,” she recalled. “When the bomb went off, I called out to my sister, ‘Addie,’ but she didn’t answer.”

It took decades for justice to be served.

“It took them 39 years to get Bobby Frank Cherry and Thomas Blanton to justice, in 2001 and 2002. That was just too long,” Collins Rudolph said.

The bombing galvanized support for the Civil Rights Act, and Collins Rudolph stressed the need to continue fighting for these rights.

“We should always remember that the death of those young girls changed the world. After they marched in Birmingham, they passed the Civil Rights Bill and the Voting Rights Bill.”

Collins Rudolph, who has yet to receive an official apology from the Alabama government, shared her story at In Christ New Hope Ministry in Rochester.

Collins Rudolph wrote a book titled “The Fifth Little Girl,” reliving that fateful day.

