ADAPTT Rochester hosts gala to raise funds for families in need

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — ADAPTT Rochester hosted a gala at Saturday at the Fairport Brewing Company to raise money for a good cause. The event was their biggest fundraiser of the year.

Attendees traveled back to the Harlem Renaissance era and enjoyed basket raffles, silent auctions, and dancing. The program aids families in Rochester by providing them with beds, bedding, undergarments, and more.

“We have to start with one family at a time. So we are adapting to every situation and we do what we can for every family not only to help them in a crisis but help them build a better foundation sustainable change,” said Tamara Howard, co-executive director at ADAPTT Rochester.

ADAPTT says they follow families for three years and are all about facilitating growth.

