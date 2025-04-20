Adults with autism share personal experiences: ‘We often don’t talk about adults, and high functioning adults’

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

GATES, N.Y. – Saturday morning, the Gates Public Library hosted Campaign D, a nonprofit founded by people on the autism spectrum. The event featured a panel of five autistic people who each picked five personal questions to answer.

The event provided adults with autism an opportunity to share their experiences.

“I think a lot of people don’t understand what it’s like. We talk about children a lot with autism, but we often don’t talk about adults, and high-functioning adults,” said Monroe County Legislator Virginia McIntyre, who was in attendance. “So sometimes you could have a high-functioning adult with autism and not even know that person has autism. And so it’s important for them to express exactly what their experience is. To share that with people.”

The event was held in recognition of Autism Acceptance Month, focusing on shifting the conversation from awareness to acceptance, understanding, and inclusion.

