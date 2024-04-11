Aerosmith coming to Buffalo next year, last stop on farewell tour

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You “wont wanna miss a thing,” because Aerosmith’s farewell tour is coming to Buffalo.

The band’s tour was postponed in September of 2023 after singer Steven Tyler hurt his vocal chords. Aerosmith is now saying “peace out” and making their final tour stop in Buffalo at Keybank Center on February 26, 2025.

They’ll be touring with fellow rock and roll legend, The Black Crowes.

Tickets go on sale April 12, and if you’re hoping to go, here’s a link to buy tickets.