Affordable housing project gets state funding

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York State is spending $1.6 million to preserve and rehab housing in the city.

The Brooks Village Apartments on Genesee Street will get the money for 16 energy efficient apartments.

After completion, the apartments are expected to use 20 percent less energy.

All apartments will be affordable to households earning 50 percent or less than the area’s median income, which is around $40,000, according to the 2021 census.

Nearly $7 million is being invested in housing statewide.

