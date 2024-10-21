Affordable housing project set to enhance Rochester’s South Wedge community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Housing Authority announced the redevelopment of the Bond Hamilton Townhouses Monday. The townhouses are located on Hamilton Street near South Avenue in Rochester’s South Wedge neighborhood.

The redevelopment project includes six family-size units and aims to provide more affordable housing options in this area of the city.

“These townhouses will provide much needed ADA accessible and high quality homes for six families, while also enhancing our community,” said Shawn Burr, the executive director at the Rochester Housing Authority.

“This is a really important project to this neighborhood,” said Lindsey Allen, president of the South Wedge Planning Committee. “Every unit that we build, maintain, preserve and upgrade is critical to addressing this housing crisis.”

The Bond Hamilton Townhouses redevelopment project has been in the works since 2019 and is scheduled to be complete next summer.

