AG: No criminal charges against trooper who killed man after chase in Gates

NYS AG: No criminal charges against trooper who killed man in Gates

The state Attorney General will not pursue criminal charges against a state trooper who shot and killed a Chili man in Gates.

The shooting happened in August 2023. Investigators say Daniel Legler took off from State Police after they tried to pull him over for an expired inspection sticker. The chase ended in a field near Rochester tech Park in Gates. During a struggle with Legler, Trooper Dominic Caito heard a shot fired and backed away. That’s when Caito saw a gun in Legler’s hand and shot him.

Legler, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Attorney General’s Office says a prosecutor would not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Trooper Caito’s use of deadly force was not justified.