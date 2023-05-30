Airbnb works to enforce ban on partying at its rental homes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Airbnb says it’s ramping up the enforcement of its ban on partying at its rental homes around Memorial Day.

The app says it’s enhancing its systems that flag and block bookings that are likely meant to host parties. Airbnb says this system targets suspicious reservations. Here’s how the company explains.

“Do you have a lot of positive reviews on Airbnb? Well, this is unlikely to impact you,” said Ben Breit, director of trust and safety communications at Airbnb. “But if you have a brand new account and all of a sudden, you live in Rochester and you’re trying to book a six-bedroom mansion also in Rochester for one night this weekend, that seems like a higher-risk reservation attempt. Our system may come in and say we’re gonna block that.”

In December, five people were shot during the filming of a music video in a home on Illinois Street in Rochester that was registered as an Airbnb. One of those people died.