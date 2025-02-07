Albany lawmakers seek control over agency salary increases

ALBANY, N.Y. — State lawmakers are planning to propose legislation aimed at increasing their oversight of agency commissioners’ salaries. This initiative follows a report from the Albany “Times Union” revealing a significant pay increase for a state official.

State Education Department Commissioner Betty Rosa received a $155,000 salary hike last year, prompting scrutiny from lawmakers. In response, State Senator Jake Ashby announced his intention to introduce a bill that would require a two-thirds majority in the Senate to approve any annual salary exceeding $250,000.

This legislative move seeks to ensure greater accountability and transparency in the approval of high salaries for state agency commissioners.

