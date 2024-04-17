Albany Police officer injured in shootout after traffic stop
ALBANY, N.Y. — An Albany Police officer was injured in an shootout following a traffic stop on Wednesday just after midnight, according to our Albany-area NBC affiliate.
Albany Police say the officer was conducting a traffic stop when a person inside the car opened fire. The officer shot back at the suspect.
Both the officer and the suspect were taken to the hospital with injuries. Police are still investigating. This is a developing story.