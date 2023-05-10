Alexander Street re-opens after police investigate gunfire hitting parked car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The busy Alexander Street and Haags Alley area is open on Wednesday morning after it was closed as police investigated gunfire hitting an empty parked car.

Rochester Police rushed to the area on Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of shots fired. Officers say the gunfire didn’t strike anybody but did strike the parked car.

RPD believes that an argument among family members led to the gunfire. Police are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to call 911.