‘American Legion Welcome Home Dinner’ returns to Innovative Field

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Red Wings have announced the return of its “American Legion Welcome Home Dinner,” for the first time since 2019.

Taking place right at Innovative Field on the suite level, fans will have the opportunity to meet their favorite Red Wings players and coaches ahead of their 2025 season, while celebrating the return of baseball to Rochester.

“The Welcome Home Dinner has always been a highlight of the beginning of a new season, bringing our players, coaches, and fans together in a truly unique way,” said Dan Mason, General Manager of the Rochester Red Wings. “We couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with the American Legion to bring this tradition back and kick off the 2025 season with our incredible fans.”

The dinner will be held on Wednesday, March 26 from 5:30p.m. to 8p.m. Tickets are priced at $55 which will include access to autograph sessions, event presentations, buffet-style food and a cash bar.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased here.